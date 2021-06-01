Indiana man sentenced for mailing dead rat, black rose to ex-wife in Florida

Romney Christopher Ellis, 57, was sentenced to more than four years in federal prison.

TAMPA, Fla. — An Indiana man was sentenced to nearly five years in federal prison Tuesday after he was found guilty of sending his ex-wife a dead rat to her Florida home while he stalked and threatened her, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

The Department of Justice says Romney Christopher Ellis, 57, of Indianapolis, pleaded guilty on April 23, 2020.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that in 2019, he stalked his ex-wife through texts, photos and videos, some of which involved threats like flying to Florida from Indiana to decapitate and set her on fire.

Ellis also mailed her a package through USPS and sent her a package, which contained a dead rat and black rose, the department said.

Authorities served a search warrant to Ellis' home in February 2020. There, they found names, including the victim, her family and friends, as well as their addresses, the department said.

Ellis was sentenced to four years and 10 months in federal prison Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Virginia Hernandez Covington.