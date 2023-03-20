Florida man charged with over 20 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material

Deputies say Garcia Rosado’s internet account depicted young children engaged in sexual acts with adults.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Marion County man has been charged with 20 counts of possession of sexual material involving children.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office says they received a series of tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children indicating that more than 100 items of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) were uploaded to an internet account from a single IP address.

Detective King obtained subscriber information for the IP address and learned that it was assigned to an address in the 8800 block of SE 79th Avenue Road, in Ocala.

During the execution of the search warrant, Senior Digital Forensic Examiner Jesse Newbanks conducted a forensic analysis on Garcia Rosado’s iPad Pro and identified it as the device that uploaded the material. Deputies say Rosado’s internet account that depicted toddlers and young children engaged in sexual acts with adults.