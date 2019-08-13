JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been charged with video voyeurism after a mother said he was trying to shoot cell phone video of her 6-year-old son in the restroom at a Jacksonville Walmart on Saturday.

John Wayne Dailey, 28, was booked into Duval County jail where he remained early Tuesday on $100,003 bond, according to the sheriff's office.

A deputy was called to the Walmart at River City Market Place after 5 p.m. after Latasha Latimer said her 6-year-old son was using one of the urinals in the men's restroom when her 12-year-old son noticed a cell phone slip from under a nearby toilet stall with its camera facing the youngest child.

Police were called after the two boys ran from the restroom and told their parents what happened. According to a sheriff's office incident report, Latimer's husband ran into the restroom and confronted Dailey. Security at the store prevented Dailey from leaving the store until a deputy arrived, the report states.

Latimer told First Coast News that employees at the store told her that they reviewed security cameras and determined that Dailey was in the restroom for three hours.

The responding deputy said when they arrived Dailey was still in the store and appeared to be "nervous and fidgety," the incident report states.

According to the arrest documents, Dailey confessed his crime to police. Dailey also said that there was no physical violence and that he stayed on the scene willingly.

Walmart corporate office released the following statement to First Coast News:

"We care about the safety and security of our customers and we take this seriously. We’re working with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and as this is an ongoing investigation, we will refer additional questions to them."