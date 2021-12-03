Florida man held without bond in deadly stabbing at Jacksonville McDonald's

38-year-old Russell Hanna appeared before a judge on Friday after police say he stabbed a 60-year-old man at McDonald's.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A brutal attack at a suburban fast food restaurant has landed a man behind bars.

The suspect, 38-year-old Russell Hanna made his first court appearance Friday following his arrest for allegedly stabbing a 60-year-old man to death inside a Mandarin McDonald's.

The McDonald's reopened on Friday after the shocking crime on Thursday.

Biohazard teams cleaned up a trail of blood within the restaurant from the table where the two men were sitting to the door where the victim collapsed.

38-year-old Russell Hanna, charged in Thursday's deadly stabbing at McDonald's will remain in jail on no bond. Reaction from residents tonight at 5 @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/t2cT736ozr — Troy Kless (@TroyKless) March 12, 2021

Hanna was arrested in a nearby plaza, but the incident has shaken nearby residents.

“I was in shock, but it doesn’t surprise me what’s going on here," Enrique Suarez said.

Suarez rode his bicycle past the crime scene on Thursday night. It's the first violent crime he's seen since he moved to the area six months ago.

Police say around 3:30 p.m., Hanna got into an argument with a man he was eating with. It's not clear why the two were fighting.

“[There were] so many police cars so I knew something really bad happened,” Suarez said.

McDonald's officials offered condolences to the victim's family and said they are cooperating with police.

JSO says the restaurant has surveillance video of the incident which was handed over to detectives.

Hanna will remain in jail without a bond and has not entered a plea.