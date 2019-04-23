The St. Augustine Police Department has arrested a man in connection to a violent assault that turned deadly.

Police say that on Sunday, around 8 p.m. officers responded to the wooded area behind 32 Louise St. in reference to an assault. When they got there the officers discovered a male who was unconscious at a campsite.

The victim, Will Alexander Burrell, came to stay at a nearby campsite after having been involved in a fight with the suspect, identified as Jeremy Daniel Davis, according to witnesses.

Burell and Davis had been sharing a campsite up until an altercation ensued over their shared camp area being dirty, witnesses said.

The witnesses stated that Davis later snuck over to their camp area where the Burell was staying and proceeded to punch and kick him until he got knocked out.

Officers say they observed moderate bleeding and swelling on Burell’s face. The victim was transported out of the wooded area and life-flighted to Memorial Hospital.

Subsequently, around 6 p.m. Monday, hospital staff informed the police that Burrell had died from his injuries. Davis was taken into custody at the St. Johns County Jail and charged with second-degree homicide.