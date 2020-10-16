Florida man charged with setting fire to Planned Parenthood center

Investigators didn’t immediately release a motive for the suspected arson.

Authorities say a Florida man accused of setting fire to a Planned Parenthood center has been arrested.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office says 20-year-old Everett Little was charged Wednesday with arson, criminal mischief and using an incendiary device.

Surveillance video taken Saturday at the Fort Myers clinic shows a man pouring gas into bottles and then throwing them at the building.

WINK News reports burn marks were found on an exterior wall, but that overall damage to the building was not extensive. The outlet also says Little was only seen at the location for around 18 minutes.

Officials say Little was identified shortly after the sheriff’s office made images from the video public.

Detectives served a search warrant on Little’s home and took him into custody. Investigators didn’t immediately release a motive for the suspected arson.

"That act was caught on camera, and through Crime Stoppers, he's behind bars," Sheriff Carmine Marceno said. "Those tips led to an arrest, and we were fortunate that those tips came in."

