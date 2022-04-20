Florida man charged with human trafficking arrested in shirt saying 'I am a sick boy'

Deputies say Joseph Michael Dougherty, 44 was charged with multiple sex crimes against children.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was arrested on a Marion County warrant for multiple sex crimes against children, according to a Facebook post from the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say the man was found wearing a shirt that read, 'I am a sick boy'.

Deputies say Joseph Michael Dougherty, 44 was charged with multiple sex crimes against children including two counts of capital sexual battery with a victim under 12 years old, one count of lewd and lascivious molestation on a victim under 12 and one count of human trafficking.

Deputies say Dougherty was arrested and taken to the Putnam County Jail, where he will remain until he can be transported to Marion County.