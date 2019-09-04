Sarasota County sheriff's deputies on Saturday arrested a Venice man accused of using a tile scraper to attack an eight-pound Chihuahua.

The Chihuahua named Lucky later died, authorities say.

Deputies first responded to a call of domestic violence around 7 p.m. Saturday at a home on Bucknell Road near Miami Road in Venice. Aaron Merwine was attempting to kill the dog with a tile scraper before threatening to kill a woman inside the home, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said Merwine hit Lucky about five times near the neck and head until the dog eventually died. According to an arrest affidavit, a neighbor tried to intervene until deputies arrived.

Authorities will perform an autopsy on Lucky to determine a cause of death.

Merwine, 26, is charged with five counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Merwine remains in the Sarasota County Jail on $120,000 bond.

