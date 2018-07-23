Florida Highway Patrol Public Information Officer, Sergeant Bryan, posted to Twitter a photo of him arresting an elderly man who is the suspect in a bank robbery in Clay County.

Both the Clay County Sheriff's Office and The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office were involved in the case.

Officers believe that the suspect is 69-70 and he did not physically threaten violence but implied he was going to rob the bank via a note handed to the teller. All the cash was recovered at the time of his arrest in Jacksonville.

