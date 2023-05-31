Florida Highway Patrol asking for help in finding suspect linked to deadly hit-and-run crash on I-95

FHP say a 44-year-old male pedestrian was killed in the crash that occurred Monday night.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is asking for assistance in finding and identifying a potential suspect linked to a deadly hit-and-run crash on I-95 Monday evening.

Patrol troopers responded to the hit-and-run incident on I-95 southbound at Lem Turner Road in Jacksonville. Police say that is where the suspect's vehicle was last seen. Upon arrival, a 44-year-old male pedestrian was found dead at the scene, according to the incident report.

All lanes of I-95 southbound were closed due to the crash and pending investigation, as traffic was diverted onto Lem Turner Road.