Florida Highway Patrol asking for help in finding suspect linked to deadly hit-and-run crash on I-95

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is asking for assistance in finding and identifying a potential suspect linked to a deadly hit-and-run crash on I-95 Monday evening.
Patrol troopers responded to the hit-and-run incident on I-95 southbound at Lem Turner Road in Jacksonville. Police say that is where the suspect's vehicle was last seen. Upon arrival, a 44-year-old male pedestrian was found dead at the scene, according to the incident report.
All lanes of I-95 southbound were closed due to the crash and pending investigation, as traffic was diverted onto Lem Turner Road.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or has video, is encouraged to contact the Florida Highway Patrol.