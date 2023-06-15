Florida Highway Patrol arrest accused DUI driver of fatal December Buckman Bridge crash

FHP says the accused driver of an SUV, had been operating his vehicle at speeds of 109 mph while intoxicated at a level of .209 BAC.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol ended their investigation Thursday into the fatal crash on the Buckman Bridge on Dec. 18, 2022, with the announcement of an arrest made of a man accused of DUI.

FHP says Sage Young, 23, was driving an SUV heading south on the Buckman Bridge at 1:50 a.m., when he struck the back of a man later identified as 40-year-old Martin Lynch, who was a motorcyclist and heading in the same direction. Lynch, who was from Orange Park, was thrown from the motorcycle and killed. Troopers said Lynch was not wearing a helmet. The crash report reveals that Young was driving with an expired registration to his vehicle.

During the time of the collision, FHP says Young had been operating his vehicle at speeds of 109 mph while intoxicated at a level of .209 BAC, according to their Instagram post.