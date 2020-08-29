Man accused of killing boys with knife, hammer ordered to remain in jail without bond

Mark Wilson is charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of a 12-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A man accused of killing two Putnam County boys appeared before a judge Saturday morning for a bond hearing. Judge Howard McGillin ordered Mark Wilson Jr. of Melrose to be held without bond in the killings of Robert Baker, 12, and Tayten Baker, 14. Wilson appeared in court from the jail via a video conference call.

Wilson told the judge he will work with the public defender's office on his case until he finds an attorney of his own.

The bodies of the boys were found in their Melrose mobile home Tuesday. Investigators say Wilson is well known to their family.

During a news conference Friday morning, Putnam County Sheriff Gator Deloach said Wilson used two weapons to kill the boys, a hammer and a knife. Deloach said there is still a lot of work to do and many unanswered questions.

Wilson has an extensive criminal history involving drugs and property crimes, but no former violence, Deloach said. He was living on the Bakers' property, where he and his girlfriend had been invited to live.