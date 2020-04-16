PENSACOLA, Fla. — Deputies in Florida say two doctors stole a campaign flag supporting President Donald Trump from their neighbor’s property.

News outlets report 41-year-old Geoffrey Michael Fraiche and 38-year-old Laura Ann Webb-Fraiche took the flag on April 7 while their two children were with them.

A Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s report says they used a ladder to pull it down.

Representative Matt Gaetz tweeted Tuesday that their actions showed despicable parenting.

WKRG-TV reports that they both work as gynecologists at different Pensacola hospitals.

They have been charged with crimes including trespassing and larceny and released from the county jail.

