PENSACOLA, Fla. — Deputies in Florida say two doctors stole a campaign flag supporting President Donald Trump from their neighbor’s property.
News outlets report 41-year-old Geoffrey Michael Fraiche and 38-year-old Laura Ann Webb-Fraiche took the flag on April 7 while their two children were with them.
A Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s report says they used a ladder to pull it down.
Representative Matt Gaetz tweeted Tuesday that their actions showed despicable parenting.
WKRG-TV reports that they both work as gynecologists at different Pensacola hospitals.
They have been charged with crimes including trespassing and larceny and released from the county jail.
