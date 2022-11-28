x
Crime

Victims in shooting at FAMU basketball courts were not students, university says

The Tallahassee Police Department said one adult man was killed and four male victims were shot. FAMU says none of them were students.
Credit: FAMU
Florida A&M Campus. The basketball courts where police say this incident took place are not pictured here.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — None of the victims in a shooting at the outdoor basketball courts outside of Florida A&M University's Hansel Tooks Recreation Center were students, according to a statement posted by the university late Sunday night.

An adult man was killed and four male victims, including a juvenile,, were injured, according to the Tallahassee Police Department. 

FAMU said that at the time of the shooting, the recreation center was closed.

"I want to assure the FAMU community the shooting incident that occurred on campus is not an ongoing threat to the University. The safety and security of our students, and the campus is our highest priority. Our Campus Safety Department is working with the Tallahassee Police Department as the investigation continues. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families," FAMU President Larry Robinson said in a statement.

