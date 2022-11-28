Victims in shooting at FAMU basketball courts were not students, university says

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — None of the victims in a shooting at the outdoor basketball courts outside of Florida A&M University's Hansel Tooks Recreation Center were students, according to a statement posted by the university late Sunday night.

"I want to assure the FAMU community the shooting incident that occurred on campus is not an ongoing threat to the University. The safety and security of our students, and the campus is our highest priority. Our Campus Safety Department is working with the Tallahassee Police Department as the investigation continues. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families," FAMU President Larry Robinson said in a statement.