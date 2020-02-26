A 15-year-boy was arrested in Flagler County after allegedly making hundreds of dollars while engaging in a complex scheme to manufacture and distribute child pornography.

The boy is being charged with five counts of possession of child pornography and one count of manufacturing child pornography after Google reported the uploads of child porn to National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Flagler deputies were able to identify a residence in Bunnell where the uploads were generated, According to an arrest report. A search warrant was served on the residence Jan. 23, the report states.

Sexually explicit images and video involving children as young 2-years-old were found on an electronic device inside the home, the report states.

The teen made up a story about his dad having access to an account connected to the images, but later admitted that the device was only used by him since March and nobody else, the report states.

The suspect told deputies that he received hundreds of dollars for trading, sharing and selling the images through a network of three social media accounts and a private payment website.

Due to the heavily redacted arrest report, it's unclear how the sexually explicit images were obtained by the 15-year-old.

Flagler deputies say the suspect admitted that his father didn't show him how to do it and he was "a smart kid and just figured it out."

Deputies say after a full review of the forensic evidence from the search warrant, detectives were able to make an arrest on Feb. 25. The boy was taken into custody at his home and processed at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility.

He was turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Daytona Beach, who refused to accept him. He was then released to the custody of his guardians, the report states.