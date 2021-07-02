Breaking: Fletcher High head football coach arrested on domestic battery charge

Robert 'Bobby' Raulerson was named head coach in January of 2020, replacing longtime coach Kevin Brown.

The head coach of the football program at Fletcher High School in Neptune Beach has been arrested for domestic battery.

Robert Raulerson, 53, made his first appearance on Friday morning in court.

According to the police report, Raulerson was arrested Thursday after a victim told officers she and Raulerson had been arguing. The victim said they began arguing on Wednesday night and the argument continued into Thursday morning.

From there, much of the arrest report is redacted, but the report does note visible injuries on the victim.

First Coast News reached out to Duval County Public Schools about Raulerson’s arrest and we were sent this statement:

“We are monitoring this situation as a human resources matter. The employee has been removed from any duties with student contact until the matter is concluded.”

Raulerson was named head coach in January of 2020, replacing longtime Coach Kevin Brown. Raulerson previously coached at Providence and Bishop Kenny.