JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man accused of setting fire to a Jacksonville restaurant appeared in court Wednesday just as the restaurant is getting its feet back on the ground after the fire forced it to close for two months.

David Beckley is charged with second-degree arson and burglary, among other charges, in connection to a fire and break-in at the Flame Broiler's San Marco location in September. He stood before a judge Wednesday for a pretrial to face those charges.

Beckley walked into the courtroom in shackles. When the judge greeted him and asked how he was, Beckley replied, "I'm doing OK, your honor."

Beckley also faces charges including violation of parole, trespassing on property and giving a false name to law enforcement in connection to the September incident. Detectives with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and the owner of the Flame Broiler, Jackie Grzebin, said Beckley broke into the restaurant, tried to steal money, then set fire to the TV screen with the security video.

"I don't know if I'm supposed to be happy, but I am so happy this guy has been caught because it's justice," Grzebin said.

During his court appearance, Beckley waived his right to a speedy trial to go over other video evidence with his attorney. Beckley just got out of prison at the beginning of 2019 for a separate arson charge from the year 2000, according to the Florida Department of Corrections records.

The judge said Beckley is currently on conditional release until 2022 on that arson charge.

As for the Flame Broiler, Grzebin said they're back open two months and $200,000 later.

"Now we can sit here and talk and together tell the world that not only did we catch this man and he will not light any other businesses on fire, but we are reopen, we have a new look and we're ready for our customers to come back," Grzebin said.

Beckley's retrial date is Jan. 21. Grzebin said she plans to attend.