Flagler woman arrested for trying to set her ex-boyfriend, his home on fire

When the victim went inside, he told deputies he could immediately smell gasoline and observed it poured throughout the home.

PALM COAST, Fla. — A woman has been arrested after trying to set her ex-boyfriend and his home on fire following a domestic dispute, according to Flagler County deputies.

Melanie Botts, 39, was arrested for domestic battery, arson, criminal mischief, possession of buprenorphine, possession of amphetamine, and felony violation of probation as a result of the incident.

On Monday, FCSO responded to a call about a domestic disturbance on Beth Lane in Palm Coast. Upon arrival, deputies reportedly observed an object on fire in the yard and could smell a strong odor of gasoline emitting from the home.

Deputies say they were able to see a gasoline can on the counter.

The suspect, later identified as Botts, was arrested after it was determined by deputies she attempted to set her ex-boyfriend and his home on fire.

The victim told deputies that he was getting ready to leave his home and while outside, Botts arrived and started a verbal disturbance. During the argument, the victim told deputies that she went into the garage and grabbed a can of gasoline.

When the victim went inside, he told deputies he could immediately smell gasoline and observed it poured throughout the home. He then advised he saw the can of gas sitting on the counter, with fumes emitting from the nozzle and actively burning.

He told deputies he threw the can outside to prevent a fire inside the home.

The victim also stated that Botts grabbed him at one point and tried pouring gasoline on him, then poured gasoline around the perimeter of his home. He said Botts then left the area and was not on scene when deputies arrived.

Deputies say they attempted to make contact with Botts, approximately 30 minutes later, Botts contacted FCSO to reference a different case. When deputies made contact with her, she was immediately arrested without incident.

Upon searching Botts, an Adderall pill was allegedly found in her back pocket, along with a yellow packet labeled Buprenorphine and Naloxone Sublingual Film, deputies say.