Flagler man indicted after woman overdoses with enough fentanyl to kill 10 adults, deputies say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A grand jury has found there is sufficient probable cause to believe that a Flagler County man caused the fentanyl overdose death of a 33-year-old woman.

On Oct. 4, the State Attorney’s Office was granted an indictment from the Flagler County Grand Jury in connection with the death of Chelsea Price that occurred on August 11, 2020.

The grand jury found there was sufficient probable cause to believe that Michael McIntyre, 35, supplied the fentanyl to Price, which ultimately caused her death.

On Aug.11, 2020, deputies responded to a call about a death at a residence on Edmond Place. Price was found deceased, and it was later determined that she died after a fentanyl overdose, deputies say.

The Medical Examiner’s Office reportedly found that she had ten times the amount of fentanyl necessary to kill an adult in her system.

The investigation reportedly led detectives to McIntyre as the seller of the fentanyl. McIntyre’s criminal history dates back to 2009 in Flagler County for possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of heroin and more.

“I want to thank the Grand Jury, the prosecutor, and all the detectives for their excellent work in obtaining this indictment,” Sheriff Rick Staly said.

McIntyre was initially taken into custody by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigation Unit and Major Case Detectives during an undercover operation in Bunnell and has been in custody since that arrest in February 2021.

On Monday, he was arrested and charged with the additional charge of first degree murder by unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.