Flagler man arrested for allegedly pointing gun at Lyft driver's head

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A Flagler County man is in jail after he allegedly pointed a gun at a Lyft driver's head during a ride.
The Flagler County Sheriff's Office says a Lyft driver flagged down a sergeant Sunday night, reporting that he had been assaulted by a passenger he was dropping off on Bronson Lane. He said the passenger had put a gun to his head and pulled the trigger -- the gun clicked but did not fire.
The passenger was later identified as Esaiah Glenn, 24. He was located by police and arrested.
He is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and is being held without bond.