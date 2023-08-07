x
Flagler man arrested for allegedly pointing gun at Lyft driver's head

Police say Esaiah Glenn, 25, pulled the trigger, but the gun did not fire. He is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm.
Credit: FCSO
Esaiah Glenn, pictured, is accused of putting a gun to the back of a Lyft driver's head.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A Flagler County man is in jail after he allegedly pointed a gun at a Lyft driver's head during a ride.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office says a Lyft driver flagged down a sergeant Sunday night, reporting that he had been assaulted by a passenger he was dropping off on Bronson Lane. He said the passenger had put a gun to his head and pulled the trigger -- the gun clicked but did not fire. 

The passenger was later identified as Esaiah Glenn, 24. He was located by police and arrested.

He is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and is being held without bond.

