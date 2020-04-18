PALM COAST, Fla. — WARNING: Video contains language that some may find offensive.

A 74-year-old man was arrested in Palm Coast Friday after he reportedly pointed an air rifle at a group of golfers, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

John Robert Orr faces charges for seven counts of aggravated assault. He is being held on a $2,500 bond.

Deputies said a group of friends was playing golf at the Conservatory Golf Course Friday evening when they called 911 after Orr pointed what appeared to point a rifle at them. Orr had previously been yelling at the golfers from his home telling the golfers that they were violating golf course regulations by driving their golf cart on a wooden bridge meant for walking, deputies said.

After the verbal altercation, the golfers told deputies that Orr went into his home and returned a few minutes later with a firearm that he pointed at them, according to deputies. The golfers told deputies that they were in fear of their lives. Deputies later determined that the rifle was actually a Winchester Air Rifle or BB gun.

When deputies spoke with Orr, he told them that he was upset the golfers had driven a golf cart on the wooden bridge and onto the putting green because it was against the golf course regulations, deputies said. Orr told deputies he tried to contact the "Golf Rangers" but could not reach them so he went into his house and got the air rifle.

Orr was then arrested and taken to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility. He does not have a previous arrest history with Flagler County, deputies said.

“A verbal argument turned into a man facing seven felony charges,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Grabbing a gun of any kind is not the way to solve an argument and could have ended much differently. If you cannot resolve it peacefully, call law enforcement and let us handle the situation.”