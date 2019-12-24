Flagler County deputies are working a suspicious death in Bunnell on Florida Avenue.

According to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office, they responded to reports of a death on Monday afternoon just before 4 p.m. No other information was released.

An increased law enforcement presence will remain in the area.

“This is the very beginning stages of a suspicious death investigation,” Flagler Sheriff Rick Staly said. “We ask that if anyone has any information regarding this death, please call us.”

Anyone who may have information on this case is asked to contact the FCSO at 386-313-4911 in reference to Case Number 2019-118157.

You may also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS where you could be eligible for a reward up to $5,000.00.