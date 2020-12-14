Flagler deputies searching for man in connection to home invasion, 3 currently in custody

Deputies say they located one firearm inside the vehicle and two firearms during the search for the subjects.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying an individual believed to be involved in a home invasion robbery on Saturday night.

Shortly before midnight, FCSO says it received a 911 call from a home on Prospect Lane. The residents of the home would later tell deputies that shots were fired inside the home and many of the occupants of the home sustained minor injuries.

FCSO responded to the location and saw a silver Chevy leaving the area at a high rate of speed.

Deputies say that units followed the vehicle until it eventually crashed at Palm Coast Parkway and Colbert Lane. FCSO says multiple men fled on foot from the crash.

Deputies set up a perimeter and a K9 Unit responded to search for the subjects. Deputies say they located one firearm inside the vehicle and two firearms during the search for the subjects.

After an extensive search, deputies were able to locate three individuals at 3:40 a.m. and took them into custody. Deputies say one man sustained a dog bite to his left hand from a Sheriff’s K-9 during the apprehension

Carlos Dupree, 34, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, false imprisonment, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and multiple additional charges. He is being held with no bond allowed.

Two juveniles were also arrested and charged with similar crimes

Deputies are still searching for the fourth person of interest who has not been located. If anyone can identify this person, please call FCSO at 386-313-4911 and reference Case Number 2020-115128.

If you have information that could assist this investigation, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS. You could be eligible for a reward up to $5,000