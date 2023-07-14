Update: Deputies locate missing children from Flagler County, one in custody

The children have been located safely west of Jacksonville by the Florida Highway Patrol and Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Two children have been rescued after a reported abduction that spanned county lines, according to law enforcement.

On July 14 at 2:06 p.m., Flagler County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a residence in the Z-section of Palm Coast in response to a reported child abduction.

The reporting party stated the biological father of two juvenile children, who does not have custody or legal authority over the children, had entered into the children’s residence, pushed a family member, and forcefully took the children from within the home before driving away in a gray Toyota Sienna minivan bearing Indiana tag 558RIG.

Deputies immediately began to canvass the area for the suspect’s vehicle as FCSO’s Real Time Crime Center alerted nearby agencies of the vehicle’s description and situation.

FCSO’s Major Case Unit immediately began working with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to display an Amber Alert for the juvenile children, a 3-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy.

Through investigative means, with assistance from the St. John’s County Sheriff’s Office, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, and the Florida Highway Patrol, the suspect’s vehicle was quickly located on 1-10 West near MM346 by FHP and JSO.

FHP and JSO conducted a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle around 3:42 p.m. The children were rescued and are safe, and the biological father, Derek Jordan, was arrested.

Detectives interviewed Jordan who admitted that he planned to travel to Flagler County and commit the abduction.