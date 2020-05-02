Flagler County deputies are asking the public for information following a road rage shooting on Tuesday night.

According to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office, the shooting occurred around 7:13 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Palm Coast Parkway at the intersection of Harbor Center Way.

Deputies say the victim was traveling in a large white cargo-style van which was stopped at the intersection. The suspect was stopped behind the victim’s van in a dark-colored passenger vehicle.

Deputies say one person got out of the dark-colored vehicle and opened fire on the van. The van’s rear door was struck three times by 9-mm projectiles, and both vehicles fled the scene northbound onto Old Kings Road, deputies say.

The victim, who was not injured, pulled over and waited for law enforcement’s arrival.

The suspect vehicle turned right onto Farragut Drive, where witnesses lost sight of the vehicle.

“This incident could have ended very differently,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Being upset with another driver does not give anyone the right to shoot at another vehicle or potentially take someone’s life. If you see someone driving recklessly, call 9-1-1 instead.”

This incident appears to be an isolated incident of road rage. The FCSO is seeking the public’s assistance in gathering further information due to conflicting statements.

If you were in the area or have any further information on this incident, please call the FCSO at 386-313-4911 or email TIPS@flaglersheriff.com. Mention case number 2020-11588. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward up to $5,000.00, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-277- TIPS (8477).