Flagler deputies have arrested two people after a search warrant uncovered hypodermic needles and multiple types of drugs inside a home with children living inside.

Nina Holley, 36, and Michael Boyd, 38, were arrested Friday and charged with various drug-related offenses, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Their arrests came after a Narcotics Search Warrant deputies served in the 100 block of South Anderson Street in Bunnell that same morning.

During the Search Warrant, deputies say four adults and three children under two were located inside the residence.

While on scene, FCSO says they seized Fentanyl, Cathinones (aka 'Molly'), prescription pills and various paraphernalia including scales, baggies, smoking devices and used hypodermic needles.

Deputies say some hypodermic needles were found in a bedroom where children’s furniture and toys were found, however, no children were actually staying in that bedroom at the time of the search warrant.

Within the past year, authorities responded to the residence approximately 40 times. These calls for service were for a variety of calls ranging from warrant services, assault/battery, overdose(s) and domestic disturbances.

FCSO says one resident reported driving by and seeing a man at the residence walk around “on all fours like an animal” who appeared to be high on narcotics.

“I want to thank the Bunnell Police Department for assisting our team on this Search Warrant and thank you to the numerous citizens who called and let us know what was taking place...,” Flagler County Sheriff Staly said. “This residence sits only one block away from the Eddie Johnson Community Park, where children often gather...because of this situation it was critical for us to shut this drug house down before either someone inside the home lost their life or the poison they were selling killed someone on the street.”

Holley and Boyd were taken to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility.

Holley is charged with Sale of a Controlled Substance, Fentanyl Possession, Possession of a Drug Without a Prescription and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. She is being held on a $6,000 bond.

Boyd was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and is being held on a $500.00 bond.

The FCSO contacted the Florida Department of Children and Family Services who provided an immediate response due to the conditions of the home and known drug activity reported by Detectives. The updated status of the children is not known at this time.