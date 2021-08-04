Flagler County therapist arrested for reportedly molesting juvenile patient

Deputies say they received a report from a juvenile who disclosed that she had been sexually molested the previous day while attending a counseling session.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Flagler County therapist has been arrested after police say he molested a child who he had been providing therapy services for.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office charged with Robert Neal Batie, 60, was charged with sexual battery while in custodial authority, two counts of unlawful sexual activity with certain minors, and sexual misconduct by a psychotherapist. He is being held on no bond.

On August 3, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office was granted an arrest warrant for Batie, who deputies say sexually abused a victim who he’s been providing therapy services for over the last five months.

On June 29, deputies say they received a report from a juvenile who disclosed that she had been sexually molested the previous day while attending a counseling session at Palm Coast Counseling, LLC., located at 1 Hargrove Grade.

Deputies report that Batie’s employment at Palm Coast Counseling coincidentally ended that same week. First Coast News has reached out for a statement from the business.

On August 3, after gathering a significant amount of corroborating evidence, detectives secured a warrant for Batie's arrest.

FCSO Detectives LaVerne and Crosbee say they proceeded to track down Batie at his new place of employment, AZA Health, located at 1455 Dunn Avenue in Daytona Beach with the assistance of the Daytona Beach Police Department. First Coast News has reached out for a statement from the business.

“This was a remarkable joint effort between our Major Case Unit Detectives and DBPD to get this guy off the street,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “I want to thank the detectives for their tireless efforts to bring justice to this victim and her family. This disgusting pervert is now in jail where he belongs...”

Batie was arrested and is being temporarily held at the Volusia County Branch Jail, awaiting transport to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility.

At this time, no evidence has been uncovered suggesting that there are any additional victims, however, any and all victims of sexual abuse are encouraged to come forward so that justice can be sought.