Flagler County teen arrested on child pornography charges

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A 16-year-old Flagler County teenager has been arrested on child pornography charges after a month’s long investigation produced probable cause that someone had been downloading the content.

In October of this year, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) Cybercrimes and several other agencies served a search warrant in the 1000 block of North Daytona Avenue in Flagler Beach.



During the execution of the search warrant, deputies say multiple electronic devices were seized and forensically analyzed. The search of those devices led to the recovery of multiple images of child pornography and concluded with the arrest of the 16-year-old boy on Dec. 4.

The teen was charged with one count of promoting a sexual performance by a child and 10 counts of possession of a sexual performance of a child.



“I want to thank the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office and the North Florida Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force for all of their assistance during this investigation,” Sheriff Rick Staly said.