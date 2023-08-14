A man was found dead by Flager County deputies at a residence on Blare Drive in Palm Coast Monday morning.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead inside a residence in Palm Coast, according to a release.

Deputies responded to a residence on Blare Drive on Monday at 5:50 a.m. and located a 36-year-old man who was pronounced dead by paramedics. Investigators say the victim and suspect knew each other and there are no outstanding suspects.

"Our prayers go out to the family and friends of the victim, said Sheriff Rick Staley. "Our detectives are working hard to determine what happened leading up to this incident. There is no threat to the community as this is a domestic related incident."