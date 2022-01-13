Flagler County Police investigate deadly Bunnell shooting

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting in which a teenager was killed.

On Wednesday evening, police responded to a shooting on South Anderson Street in Bunnell. Officials found a 16-year-old had been shot.

Smith later died at the hospital.

This is an active investigation. Police said they will release more information as it is available.

Flagler police have taken over for the Bunnell Police Department.

If you have any details about the incident, please contact the FCSO by calling 386-313-4911 or email TIPS@FlaglerSheriff.com.