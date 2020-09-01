PALM COAST, Fla. — A Palm Coast middle school teacher was charged with battery Wednesday after a video reportedly shows him grabbing a student and shoving him outside of a classroom, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Video shot by another student shows a teacher reported by the sheriff's office to be 47-year-old Jeffrey Paffumi grabbing a 14-year-old student with his right arm and lifting him out of his chair. Paffumi then used his arm to hook the student's left arm and lift the student off his feet before carrying the teen across the classroom. The video also showed the teacher as he pushed the student through the doorway and shoved him down the hall.

The sheriff's office said the student reported the incident to his parents Tuesday night and the parents alerted school administrators the following Wednesday morning.

Paffumi was arrested and charged with battery, according to the sheriff's office. He was booked into the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility, where he remains without bond.

(Story continues below.)

Jeffrey Paffumi was arrested and charged with battery after a video reportedly shows him grabbing a student and shoving him out of a classroom.

Flagler County Sheriff's Office

“As a teacher, you have to control your temper even when students test you,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. “This is an unfortunate incident involving a teacher and a student. My daughter is a school teacher and I know from her how misbehaved some students can be, but as a teacher, you must deal with it."

This is not Paffumi's first run-in with the law. The sheriff's office said Paffumi was arrested in 2012 for criminal mischief. He was also charged with battery for a physical disturbance, according to deputies.

Flagler Schools Superintendent James Tager released the following statement about Paffumi:

“The actions of this teacher are not consistent with how we expect our educators to act and behave and it will not be tolerated. We immediately removed Mr. Paffumi from the classroom following the incident and placed him on leave pending an investigation. I have stressed to my executive team the importance of handling this investigation with the utmost seriousness it deserves. I also understand a video shows only a portion of a particular incident, so this investigation will encompass the incident in totality and not just what was captured on a camera.”