Crime

Flagler County man found guilty on charges related to abuse of 20-month-old boy

Deviaun Toler, 29, was found guilty of multiple counts, including two counts of aggravated child abuse, one count of child abuse and one count of child neglect.
Credit: Flagler County Jail
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A Flagler County man could spend up to 80 years in prison for abusing his young child.

Deviaun Toler, 29, was found guilty of multiple counts, including two counts of aggravated child abuse, one count of child abuse and one count of child neglect. His victim was his 20-month-old son.

The abuse happened in 2018, according to court documents.

Among the abuse Toler was charged with includes using a rag dipped in boiling water on the child's arm, causing burns, and spanking the child with a belt and tree limb, according to Flagler Live.

His sentencing is set for January 2022. If given a maximum sentence, he could spend 80 years in prison.

