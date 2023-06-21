Flagler Co. man arrested, hospitalized, accused of swallowing cocaine during traffic stop

The deputy found an open baggie on the man's lap with several small white flakes consistent with cocaine, scattered across his shorts and on his face and beard.

A man was arrested and hospitalized Tuesday night for swallowing cocaine during a traffic stop, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

At approximately 11:26 p.m., a deputy on the Problem Area Crime Enforcement Unit with the sheriff's office, attempted a traffic stop on a silver Infiniti for a traffic infraction. Upon turning on emergency lights and siren, the vehicle failed to immediately pull over and continued driving at approximately 15 mph before coming to a stop, a news release states.

As the deputy approached the driver's side of the vehicle and made contact with the man identified as Leslie Brock, the deputy found a torn open baggie on Brock's lap with several small white flakes consistent with cocaine, scattered across his shorts and on his face and beard.

The release states that Brock was ordered to exit the vehicle multiple times to which he refused each lawful command by the deputy. As Brock was removed from the vehicle, the torn open baggie dropped to the ground.

While in custody, Brock spit out a white substance several times which later tested presumptive positive for cocaine. First responders were called to the scene and took Brock to Advent Health Palm Coast for further medical treatment due to ingesting a large amount of narcotics. Brock remains in custody, pending medical clearance.

Brock was arrested for resisting arrest without violence, possession of cocaine and tampering with evidence. He has a lengthy arrest record in Flagler County over the last 15+ years including possession of cocaine, sale of a controlled substance, robbery and brawling.