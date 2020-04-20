JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Flagler County man was arrested Friday for molesting a 13-year-old girl over the course of several months, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Calib Callard, 33, was arrested on an active warrant and charged with Lewd or Lascivious Molestation on a victim.

Deputies say they responded to 4400 block of Acorn Avenue in Bunnell after a warrant was signed for Callard's arrest.

The victim reported that she began a relationship with Callard when she was thirteen years old and it spanned over the course of four months. The victim told detectives that she and Callard would kiss and that he touched her private parts over her clothing.

Detectives met with Callard where he admitted to the relationship, claiming it was a normal boyfriend/girlfriend relationship. He told detectives that his drinking problem may have contributed to him making the decision to have a relationship with a minor.

“This is a child molester that took advantage of a child and needs to be locked up before he can harm this victim or anyone else,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “For a grown 33-year-old man to think a relationship with a 13-year old child is normal shows that he is a deranged individual. I hope the victim is able to get the help she needs to recover.”

He was booked into the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility where he is being held on a $15,000.00 bond.

