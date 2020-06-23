Flagler County man arrested, charged with molesting missing children

The sheriff's office said George Proulx admitted to having sex with two of the victims and knew they had been reported missing at the time.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A Palm Coast man was arrested Monday after the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said he molested four children who were reported missing.

According to a news release, the victims were missing from outside of Flagler County and had been held at the Palm Coast home of 66-year-old George Proulx for several days. Deputies were dispatched to the home on Nov. 18, 2019. While at the home at 113 Brittany Lane, the victims said Proulx had put an unknown substance into the children's drinks before performing sexual acts on them.

The sheriff's office said Proulx admitted to having sex with two of the victims and knew they had been reported missing at the time. He provided them with cigarettes, alcohol and narcotics, according to the news release.

During the investigation as the sheriff's office worked to charge Proulx, the detective on the case received word that Proulx was planning on fleeing to Thailand.

An arrest warrant was issued for the suspect on Monday and that same day Proulx was taken into custody at 5:15 p.m, according to the sheriff's office. When deputies arrived at the scene, they saw that Proulx had packed up his residence. The sheriff's office also said Proulx admitted to being ready to leave the area.

“We are thankful the juveniles came forward and told us what happened to them,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Detective Crosbee and our Major Case Unit did a great job obtaining the necessary evidence to build the case and get this offender behind bars before he could flee the country. Thailand is known to be an epicenter of human trafficking, so it’s no surprise that’s where he wanted to go. We pray the victims get the psychological help they need since this pervert took their childhood away from them.”