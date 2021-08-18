Flagler County man arrested after allegedly killing family cat, sheriff's office says

The caller told deputies the man had been acting abnormal for two weeks and had made threats.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff's Office arrested a 53-year-old man accused of strangling his cat to death.

On Aug. 11, a person called 911 saying the man was having a mental emergency, according to the FCSO. The caller said the man killed the family cat and may be violent towards law enforcement.

When deputies arrived at the scene, the man said wanted to go back to the hospital and that it was "too late," the sheriff's office said.

The caller told deputies that they saw his bedroom door closed and locked, according to the sheriff's office. He later exited the room with the dead cat in his hand, and caller reportedly saw blood on his hands and shirt.

The caller told deputies the man had been acting abnormal for two weeks and had made threats.

The cat was later found to have died from strangulation, the sheriff's office reported.

The sheriff's office took the man to the hospital under the Baker Act. On August 17, he was arrested by the Daytona Beach Police Department on animal cruelty charges. He remains in jail on a $100,000 bond.

The sheriff's office encourages anyone who is going through a mental health crisis to take advantage of a number of local resources, including Flagler Lifeline and the Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

You can also call 800-273-8255 for help.