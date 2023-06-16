Flagler County man arrested for possessing child sexual abuse material

Christopher Caschera Jr. was taken into custody Wednesday on an arrest warrant and has since, been released after posting $150,000 bail.

BUNNELL, Fla. — A Palm Coast man was arrested and is accused of possessing child pornography material after the Flagler County Sheriff's Office was alerted in a cyber-tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to a release.

During the investigation, FCSO's Cyber Crimes Unit revealed that 15 electronic files of videos and photos were located that portrayed children in sexually exploitative situations. The victims are believed to range from an infant to 10 years old. Police say Christopher Caschera Jr. told detectives that he had downloaded the child pornography.