Flagler County deputy suspended after BUI arrest

Detention Deputy First Class Colin Haggerty was charged with boating under the influence after a vessel stop with FWC law enforcement Saturday.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A Flagler County deputy was suspended without pay after he was arrested for boating under the influence during the holiday weekend, according to a news release Sunday.

Detention Deputy First Class Colin Haggerty was arrested Saturday following a vessel stop with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

Haggerty was charged with a first-degree misdemeanor of boating under the influence and was taken by FWC law enforcement to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility, but was later released after posting a $1,000 bond.

Deputies say Haggerty will remain under suspension without pay until the FWC's criminal investigation is complete.

Then, an internal investigation will be completed by the FCSO's Professional Standards Unit.

Sheriff Rick Staley responded to the incident saying, "no one is above the law, and I am extremely disappointed that DFC Haggerty tarnished his badge and the men and women of the Sheriff's Office and our agency."

"“It is everyone’s responsibility to drive or boat sober whether on the road or on the water,” said Staly.