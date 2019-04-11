BUNNELL, Fla. — A Flagler County deputy was hospitalized and given NARCAN Saturday after he was exposed to narcotics during a burglary arrest in Bunnell, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

K-9 Deputy Gibson Smith was assisting the Bunnell Police Department in response to a possible burglary at 210 North Fig St when he fell ill, the sheriff's office said.

Smith had located and secured the suspect, 26-year-old Jerrold Burnham, who reportedly had a capped hypodermic needle with a light brown substance in his pocket along with a metal spoon with a burnt residue, according to the sheriff's office.

A struggle ensued and the sheriff's office said Burnham began to tense up and grab at the fence, yelling he would not go back to jail. During the struggle, Smith's protective glove ripped and Burnham began to convulse and fell unconscious.

Smith and Burnell Police Department Officer Jennifer Baker called for emergency medical services and Burnham was rushed to a local hospital.

Soon after, the sheriff's office said both officers fell ill and Smith's pupils became abnormally pinpointed, his face pale and he began to vomit.

Smith was given NARCAN for narcotics exposure and was rushed to Advant Health Palm Coast. At the hospital, both Baker and Smith were treated for exposure to an unknown substance.

A full toxicology screening was conducted to identify the substance the officers were exposed to. The substance has not yet been identified.

Both Smith and Baker were released from the hospital and may need follow-up care depending on the findings of the toxicology report.

Burnham was later booked at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Center on a variety of charges and more charges are pending, according to the sheriff's office.