The deputy said he felt lightheaded, shaky, and could not feel his arms or legs. Two doses of Narcan were administered before the deputy was taken to the hospital.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A Flagler County Sheriff's deputy is recovering after being exposed to suspected fentanyl while testing narcotics as part of a traffic stop investigation, according to a release from deputies.

Several 911 calls were made to report a driver who fled a hit-and-run and continued to drive recklessly down SR-11, the release said. Callers say they saw the vehicle run off the road several times. The vehicle came to a stop on its own near 15150 SR-11, and bystanders stood by until law enforcement arrived, according to the release.

Once deputies arrived, they located George Clemons, 61, inside the vehicle. Deputies say there were narcotics and an empty Bud Lite can inside the vehicle in plain view. Clemons refused a field sobriety test and was subsequently arrested for DUI.

While testing suspected drugs inside the vehicle, FSCO Deputy Nick Huzior started to feel lightheaded and requested another deputy on the scene call for emergency medical assistance. Huizor told Deputy Kyle Gaddie he felt extremely lightheaded, shaky, and could not feel his arms or legs.

The incident was caught on bodycam footage, provided by the sheriff's office.

Gaddie administered one dose of Narcan to Huzior while EMS were on the way. After several minutes, a second dose of Narcan was administered.

The narcotics that Huizor were testing later tested presumptive positive for fentanyl.

Huizor was transported to the hospital for treatment and was later released.

Sheriff Rick Staly said the incident is "a perfect example of the dangers law enforcement face each and every day from poison on the streets." Staly added he's thankful deputies "are well trained and equipped with Narcan which allowed DFC Gaddie to potentially save the life of a fellow deputy."