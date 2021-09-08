Flagler County deputies seize enough fentanyl to kill 481,000 people

Hundreds of grams of fentanyl were found in the kitchen of a Palm Coast home, including in a plastic jar labeled "protein," FCSO says.

PALM COAST, Fla. — Enough fentanyl to kill the combined population of Flagler and St. Johns counties was found inside a home in Palm Coast, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

On Tuesday, FCSO executed a search warrant at 17 Blasdell Court, where they found 916 grams of fentanyl as well as other drugs and drug paraphernalia, according to a news release.

The owner of the home, 39-year-old Brian Pirraglia, as well as a tenant, 40-year-old Michael Connelly, were arrested, FCSO said.

Connelly was found in a bedroom where deputies found 41.2 grams of sulfamethoxazole and trimethoprim, a prescription narcotic, as well as used hypodermic syringes, spoons with white powdery residue, a silicone pipe with burnt cannabis residue and multiple glass containers with residue, according to the release.

In the master bedroom of the home, deputies found Pirraglia along with multiple used hypodermic syringes, spoons with white powdery residue, a glass vial and metal grinder inside of a backpack on the floor and multiple plastic bags with residue, the release says.

Deputies recovered a large plastic baggie containing 510 grams of fentanyl and a plastic jar labeled "protein" containing 406 grams of fentanyl during a search of the kitchen, according to the release. That's enough fentanyl to kill 481,000 people, FCSO says.

Pirraglia told investigators the substance in the jar was "protein" and that the plastic baggie was a gift from his neighbor and he was unaware of the contents, the release says. Pirraglia told deputies he does not allow drugs to be sold in his home.

Both Connelly and Pirraglia have lengthy arrest records, according to the release, and they are "frequent guests at the Green Roof Inn," according to Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly.

“Between these two poison peddlers, they had enough fentanyl to kill 481,000 people, which is more than the population of Flagler and St. Johns County combined!" Staly said in the release. "This is another great job by our Special Investigations Unit. I’m proud of their persistence to get 916 grams of poison off our streets and of our SWAT team that safely served the search warrant.”

Connelly is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia/equipment and possession of a legend drug without prescription. He is being held on a $3,000 bond.

Pirraglia is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia/equipment. He is being held on a $500 blond.