Flagler County deputies arrest man wanted in Putnam County for child molestation

40-year-old Derrick Davis Jr. is being held in jail without bond.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A man who was wanted on multiple child molestation charges in Putnam County is now behind bars.

On Thursday, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office was conducting a routine patrol when deputies were alerted of a vehicle whose registered owner was a wanted suspect out of Putnam County.

The suspect was identified as 40-year-old Derrick Davis Jr.

Davis was wanted in Putnam County for Molestation of a Minor. His warrant was for several charges of Lewd and Lascivious Molestation by a Person 18 or Older on a Victim 12 or Younger and Capital Sexual Battery on a Person Less than 12 Years Old, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies initiated a traffic stop at the intersection of State Road 100 and Seminole Woods Boulevard. They made contact with Davis and immediately detained him.

“Here’s another criminal who thought hiding in Flagler County would be his get-out-of-jail-free card,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “We don’t allow people hiding from arrest to come here and stay, especially those who prey on children. This guy was wanted in Putnam on several charges for molesting a minor and we were able to apprehend him utilizing our technology before he could prey on a child in our community. I hope he spends the rest of his life in jail where he belongs.”