Flagler County man faces charges after group home stabbing

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Flagler County deputies responded to a stabbing at a group home in Palm Coast on Tuesday.

Investigators made contact with a group home staff member before searching for the suspect. Wilbert Vreen had reportedly argued with his roommate about the use of the shared bathroom before the stabbing, according to FCSO.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said. He was later released. Investigators determined scissors were used in the stabbing.

Deputies arrested Vreen. He is facing charges for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and booked into the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility. He is being held on $25,000 bond.