Police: Five teenagers shot in Lake City

The Lake City Police Department said the teens could not identify who shot them.

LAKE CITY, Fla. — Five teenagers were shot in one incident in Lake City Monday, according to the Lake City Police Department.

Officers found three teenage boys at the intersection of Northwest Dixie Avenue and Northwest Wright Lane with gunshot wounds. Police say they were awake and talking but didn't know who shot them.

Police were told there was a car at the intersection of Northwest Wilson Street and Northwest Alabama Terrace which had more gunshot victims. They found two more teenage boys with gunshot wounds.

None of the injuries were life threatening, police said.

Investigators from the police department's Criminal Investigation Division and crime scene technicians from the Columbia County Sheriff's Office are investigating the incident.