Two people who woke up Friday morning didn't make it through the weekend, as Jacksonville's homicide tracker reached eight so far in 2020.

There were five shootings from Friday through Saturday, leaving two people dead. There have been no arrests. These shootings come after the highest homicide rate in Jacksonville in more than a decade in 2019, at least 158 homicides, according to the Florida Times-Union.

Crime scene tape closed off a section of Justina Road in Arlington Saturday night after a woman was shot. Officers said they have several witnesses. It was the second time neighbors saw this scene in just a few hours.

Saturday afternoon just blocks away on the same road, a man was shot in the leg. He told police shots came from a red SUV that drove away. Both victims are expected to be OK, and officers said the shootings are not connected. These back-to-back shootings followed three others that happened Friday.

Two men are recovering after the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said one was shot in the leg, and the other in the torso. That shooting took place in Northwest Jacksonville Friday night. There's no suspect information in that incident, according to JSO.

Also Friday night, a man died in a shooting in Moncrief off of Brooklyn Road. Officers said they don't have details surrounding that incident.

Friday morning, a woman died. Officers said she was shot and killed in a Northwest Jacksonville home. Officers have either three or four people in custody, and they're questioning them. It isn't clear, though, whether officers are sure if any of them are the ones who shot the woman.

