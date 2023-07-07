Five arrested in connection to man found dead in 'Gilligan's Island' area in Georgia

Two men and three women were arrested after police say numerous interviews were conducted on Thursday night through Friday morning.

ST. MARYS, Ga. — Two men and three women were arrested Friday in connection to the death of a man found in a body of water near 'Gilligan's Island' in Georgia, according to the St. Marys Police Department.

The two men - 27 year-old Anthony Mistretta and 55-year-old Frank Kennedy are being charged with committed murder while the three women - 36-year-old Debra Doughtery, 33-year-old Megan Robison and 25-year-old Bernice McGuire are facing charges of attempted murder.

Each person arrested was booked into the Camden County Sheriff's Office jail in Woodbine, Georgia and are being held on no bond.

On Thursday, officers responded to a local area off Georgia Highway 40, commonly referred to as Gilligan's Island and found the man - later identified as 29-year-old John Andrew Mamph in the water.

The police department says in a joint investigation with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, suspects and witnesses were identified and located. Police say numerous interviews were conducted Thursday night through Friday morning at the St. Marys Police Department.

According to a news release, other multiple agencies assisted in the case leading to the arrests including the St. Marys Fire Department, the Camden County Fire Rescue and the Kingsland Police Department.