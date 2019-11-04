Five Ed White High School students were arrested Thursday morning after an aggravated battery incident, according to Duval County Public Schools.

DCPS said that a camera surveillance system captured the alleged aggravated battery incident, which happened at the beginning of the school day.

The victim of the incident was taken to a local hospital. Their condition isn't known at this time.

DCPS didn't identify the students or victims due to privacy laws.

The students arrested face felony charges, DCPS said. School officials also said they face expulsion.

DCPS said there was a second, unrelated incident that happened Thursday morning at the school. An employee was struck by a vehicle in front of the school on Old Middleburg Road.

The employee was transported to a local hospital. Their condition and identity aren't known at this time.