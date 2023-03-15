Five charged with drug related crimes in Flagler County in 12 hours

Through the arrests, deputies were able to seize cocaine, fentanyl and other illegal drugs.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Five people were charged with drug related crimes in Flagler County in under 12 hours, according to a press release from the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

On Tuesday, deputies conducted a traffic stop at SR-100 W and Bimini Lane due to the vehicle being unregistered. Upon a probable cause search of the vehicle, deputies say they located a large black duffle bag with four pounds of marijuana as well as other narcotics and paraphernalia within the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Kelly Perez, was placed under arrest for possession of marijuana with intent to sell, failure to register a motor vehicle and attached tag not assigned.

The passenger, identified as Alfredo Rivera Aguilera, was placed under arrest for possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of cocaine and manufacture/delivering drug paraphernalia.

Earlier in the night, deputies say they observed a woman who appeared to be tampering with a license plate in a local gas station parking lot. They had observed the same woman at a known drug house earlier in the day.

While speaking to the female, later identified as Cynthia Metzler, deputies observed drug paraphernalia in plain view within the vehicle. Metzler and a second female on scene, Stephanie Robinson, were then detained.

Upon a probable cause search of the vehicle, narcotics and paraphernalia were located including oxycodone, hashish and marijuana.

Metzler was placed under arrest and is being held at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility on $6,000 bond. Robinson was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies also made contact with a woman who had narcotics inside her purse. Brandy Gochenouer was arrested for possession of fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.