Five arrested in case of bullied St. Simons Island teenager

Police announced Monday two adults, two juveniles and a teen have been charged with crimes relating to Trent Lehrkamp, who nearly died after a hazing incident.

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — Five people have been arrested in the case relating to Trent Lehrkamp. He's the 19-year-old who nearly died about a month ago following what police called a hazing incident on St. Simons Island.

Glynn County police held a news conference Monday stating that two adults, a 17-year-old, and two juveniles were arrested as part of its investigation into what happened to Lehrkamp before he was dropped off at a Brunswick hospital by other teenagers following an incident at a house party on St. Simons Island.

Police said Carlton James Strother, 46, and Lauren Strother, 57, both of Glynn County, are charged with maintaining a disorderly house and contributing to the delinquency or dependency of a minor. The Strother's turned themselves in to authorities Monday morning and were booked into the jail, Interim Glynn County Police Chief O'Neal Jackson said during the news conference.

Edward Rooker Hobby, 17, was also booked and charged with battery in a separate investigation that was associated with the Lehrkamp investigation, O'Neal said declining to give specifics on the teen's charge.

Two juveniles, whose names were not released due to their ages, were also arrested. One was charged with simple battery and criminal trespassing and the other was charged with possession and use of drug-related objects.

District Attorney Keith Higgins said the investigation was hampered by lots of misinformation on social media on the case and what actually happened to Lehrkamp.

"On March 17, 2023, he (Lehrkamp, a high school graduate) voluntarily went to a residence on St. Simons Island where there was a group of high school students who were between the ages of 14 and 17," Higgins said. "At the residence, he voluntarily drank alcohol. He engaged in an egg fight and he consented to being washed off with a water hose after the egg fight ended.

"He was not tortured," Higgins said adding that Lehrkamp went back to the same residence on March 21 with high schoolers aged 14 to 17. At the residence, Trenton drank alcohol until he blacked out," Higgins said. "No one poured alcohol down his throat or forced him to drink, no one pushed a funnel down his throat. ...

"After realizing that Trenton needed medical attention, Rooker Hobby drove Trenton to the hospital," Higgins said. "Rooker Hobby and the juveniles that accompanied him didn't just drop him off outside the ER. They went inside and got medical personnel to take him in so that he could get the medical care he needed," Higgins said. "They then left their correct names and telephone numbers before leaving. By taking Trenton to the hospital so he could get medical attention, Trenton Hobby and the juveniles quite probably saved his life."