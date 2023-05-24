First Coast officials address issue of violence against officers

Sheriff T.K. Waters, Sheriff Michell Cook, Sheriff Robert Hardwick, Sheriff Bill Leeper and Sheriff Scotty Rhoden were in attendance.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Law enforcement officials and community leaders from across Northeast Florida joined together Wednesday to discuss the issue of violence against law enforcement.

In addition, representatives from the FDLE, FBI, State Attorney's Office and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives will be on hand.

The event was held at the Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 5-30, located at 5530 Beach Boulevard.